Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price target from Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.52 ($37.08).

Shares of ETR:SZG traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €32.42 ($38.14). The stock had a trading volume of 237,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a fifty-two week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

