SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

SBAC traded up $11.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $359.10. 28,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,739. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

