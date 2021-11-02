Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHLAF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.38.

OTCMKTS SHLAF remained flat at $$260.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.02. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $258.70 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

