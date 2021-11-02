Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an outperform rating and set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $34.66 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

