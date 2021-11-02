Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.47.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $225.11 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $235.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

