Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 37,500 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,169,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $84.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

