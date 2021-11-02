Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,904 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $30.86. 5,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

