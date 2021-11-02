Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNCE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SNCE opened at $9.36 on Monday. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

