SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Down 1.1%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.01 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.13 ($0.15). Approximately 290,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 327,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

SDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 35 ($0.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of £22.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.21.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

