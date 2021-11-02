Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGEN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.30.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $178.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.79. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Seagen by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Seagen by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Seagen by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Seagen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Seagen by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

