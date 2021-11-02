Select Medical (SEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.910-$3.080 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.91-3.08 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SEM opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

