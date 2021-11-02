Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Bought by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,668 shares during the period. Selecta Biosciences comprises 1.7% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 448,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 290,537 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SELB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. 2,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,719. The company has a market cap of $437.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

