Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.18.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.61. The company had a trading volume of 382,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,195. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.11.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 400.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $2,752,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.