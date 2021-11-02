Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sequans Communications updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. 577,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.80. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

SQNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

