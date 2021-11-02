ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,516,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 626,272 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.33% of ServiceNow worth $7,977,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $683.23. 7,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,811. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $704.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $651.53 and a 200 day moving average of $574.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 813.81, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,273 shares of company stock worth $12,045,352 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

