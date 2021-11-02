ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $641.00 to $780.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $705.00 and last traded at $704.97, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $697.76.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.97.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,273 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,352. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $651.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

