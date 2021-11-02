Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded by Truist to “Buy”

Truist upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $101.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Truist Securities raised shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.36.

Shake Shack stock opened at $74.41 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -126.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $221,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 423.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 51.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 8.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

