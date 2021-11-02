ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $549,300.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $488,675.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00.

ShockWave Medical stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.79. 248,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,848. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.88 and its 200-day moving average is $188.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.58 and a beta of 1.31.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. UBS Group AG raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 36.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

