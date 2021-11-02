Short Interest in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Rises By 27.1%

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $148.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 185.72, a current ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.43.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

