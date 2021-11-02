Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Decreases By 30.6%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 30th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. ASOS has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $65.95.
About ASOS
