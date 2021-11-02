Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Decreases By 30.6%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 30th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. ASOS has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

