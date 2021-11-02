Short Interest in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Drops By 34.0%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 163,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:DMYQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 543,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,349. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 174,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,958,000. Institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

