Short Interest in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Grows By 24.2%

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ETAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 29,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,464. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.