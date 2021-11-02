Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Declines By 33.3%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FERL opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Fearless Films has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc is an independent service production company, which engages in entertainment services. It specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution. The company was founded by Victor Altomare in 1993 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

