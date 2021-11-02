Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Drops By 35.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $51.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.843 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNEM. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

