Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Expands By 25.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 729,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. 23,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after buying an additional 484,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after buying an additional 272,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after buying an additional 253,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after buying an additional 170,991 shares during the period.

