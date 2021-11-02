Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Expands By 22.8%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 9,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. 1,769,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.71. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.90.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after buying an additional 4,536,742 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $32,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.