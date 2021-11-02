Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Grows By 33.8%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 457,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Greenpro Capital by 737.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 116,075 shares during the period. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greenpro Capital stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,187,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,161. Greenpro Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.25.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 354.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.78%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

