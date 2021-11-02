Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Grows By 36.8%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the September 30th total of 957,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,390 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,131,022,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,274,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,276,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

