Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Decreases By 33.9%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,585. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $100.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21,155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 281,630.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4,264.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the period.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.