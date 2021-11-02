Short Interest in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Declines By 33.6%

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 6,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 953,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,211 shares of company stock worth $5,723,219. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 70.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 44.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 350,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Knowles by 167.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 181,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. 902,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,562. Knowles has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

