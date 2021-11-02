Short Interest in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Expands By 23.8%

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $623,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $826,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 28.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,799 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 145,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 233.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEVI. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.51. 41,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.