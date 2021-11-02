Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Drops By 31.4%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE NID traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. 45,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

