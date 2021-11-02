Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Drops By 31.4%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NYSE NID traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. 45,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
