Short Interest in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Decreases By 20.2%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 834,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $264,737,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $50,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,025,000 after buying an additional 1,487,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,464,000 after buying an additional 1,248,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

PBA opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 134.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

