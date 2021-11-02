Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Drops By 22.4%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PCK remained flat at $$9.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $9.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 28.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

