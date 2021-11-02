Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Drops By 22.4%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of PCK remained flat at $$9.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $9.87.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.