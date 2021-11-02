Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Decreases By 25.4%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 332.0 days.

SDXOF remained flat at $$95.83 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.19. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

