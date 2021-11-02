Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rises By 49.4%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the September 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

