Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expands By 29.5%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,128. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.40. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

