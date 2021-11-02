Short Interest in Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Decreases By 27.8%

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toho stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.25. Toho has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the business of film and theater production services. It operates through the following segments: Movie Film, Theater, Real Estate, and Others. The Movie Film segment produces, distributes, and exhibits movies; and creates and sells video programs, television programs, and commercial films.

