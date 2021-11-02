Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) Grows By 45.0%

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vicinity Motor stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Vicinity Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

