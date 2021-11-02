Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Decreases By 33.3%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on VWAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

