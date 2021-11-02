Sierra Wireless (SW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($1.12) per share for the quarter.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$163.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.43 million.

Shares of SW opened at C$20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$771.36 million and a P/E ratio of -12.04. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of C$13.64 and a 12-month high of C$28.23.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

