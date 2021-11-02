Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Down 19.9% in October

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 777,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 544,909 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,048,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 132,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 119,436 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of SGTX opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.50 million and a PE ratio of -19.81. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

