Signify Health (SGFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Signify Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.78 million. On average, analysts expect Signify Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Signify Health has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $40.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signify Health stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 815.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SGFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.