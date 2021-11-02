Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,537. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $236.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

