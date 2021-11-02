Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) versus Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Financial Review

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings



This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Simmons First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.34 $254.90 million $2.40 12.97

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ballston Spa Bancorp and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.03%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Simmons First National 28.67% 9.08% 1.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Simmons First National pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

