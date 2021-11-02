Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 3,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 173,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). Analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,717,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $20,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

