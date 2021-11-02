SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Hits $2.45 on Major Exchanges

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00003898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $55.87 million and $5.12 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00051092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00223140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00096921 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.