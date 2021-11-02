Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIX. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

