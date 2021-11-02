Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Tops $147.59 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00219986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00093560 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

