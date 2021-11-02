Smart Sand (SND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. On average, analysts expect Smart Sand to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

NASDAQ SND opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.